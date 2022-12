The teaser quickly takes a darker turn when scenes are shown of Meghan being flocked by the paparazzi.

Prince Harry also states how he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, referencing the death of his own mum, Princess Diana.

He adds: “Everything changed, there’s a hierarchy in the family.

“You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

Harry & Meghan will debut on Thursday, December 8, on Netflix.