Harwood Union’s National Honor Society adds 24 new members

The nominees, all of whom are involved members in their communities, were selected based on the high levels of scholarship, service, leadership, and character that they demonstrate both in and out of school.

About 60 family and friends were in attendance for the in-person ceremony that also was live streamed online.

Current members took the stage and welcomed their peers into the honor society. Chapter co-presidents, seniors Charlie Flint and Ciera Fiaschetti, opened the ceremony. Then four returning members, seniors Ella Dice, Addey Lilley, Michelina Merriman, and Ciera Fiaschetti spoke on the core values of NHS.

This was followed by a rendition of the Beatles song “Let it Be” by seniors Adam Porterfield on piano and Jeswin Antony on guitar and vocals.

After the new inductees were officially welcomed into the honor society, Harwood Unified Union School District Superintendent Mike Leichliter ended the evening with words of encouragement. While acknowledging the importance of academics, Leichliter reminded the students to carve out time to pursue their passions. “Get more involved in the things you love that bring you pleasure,” he said.

The newly inducted members are: Seniors Molly Caffry, Maeven Cattanach, Lewis Clapp, Kathryn Cox, Gabriel Frankel, Astrid Kahn, Kaileigh McGrath, Cierra McKay, Nicolas Moran, Garrett Nelson, Kelsey O’Brien, Jordan Shullenberger, and Ruby Schmalz; Juniors Rowan Clough, Damien Garcia, Maya Hynes, Tessa Jernigan, Hazel Lillis, Mae Murphy, Naomi Myers, Tina Pan, Elizabeth Spina, Lucy Sullivan and Tim Wilson.

A recording of the ceremony is online at Harwood’s YouTube channel.

Harwood seniors Ciera Fiaschetti and Charlie Flint are co-presidents of the school’s National Honor Society chapter.