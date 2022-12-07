Helen Skelton’s ex gushes over pregnant partner as she sells his

“I know you have been having a difficult time and… you may feel like you’re not beautiful or good enough or anything, but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter how many times I say it, or the judges say it, or anybody says it.

“It’s only you who is going to be the one who can make the change and the one who needs to believe in you, because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational.

“An amazing mum and incredible dancer, so believe in you, please!”

Helen, who was dressed in a stunning Spanish style costume at the time, complete with roses in her hair, then responded to his praise by jumping onto the table as a symbol of her new-found self-confidence.

Since then, her latest performance was dubbed the “revenge dance” by many followers, and although she admitted on It Takes Two that her children had been a little “embarrassed” after witnessing her as a cabaret star, her mum had “absolutely loved” it.