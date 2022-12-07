Here’s How Fred Armisen Reacted To Finding Out Selena Gomez Named

It’s been a few years since Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, but she recently shared an interesting detail about the whole thing.
While Selena admitted she had never actually met Fred, she said that she hoped he would hear about it and “be like, ‘That’s weird.'”
After the interview was published, it turns out he did hear about it — and he did something very sweet!
“That’s weird I know, but I did. But I named it after Fred Armisen,” Selena explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
When Jimmy asked how Fred reacted, Selena said he reached out to send her flowers.
“Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited,” Selena shared. “I heard he’s awesome.”
While Selena still hasn’t met Fred, fingers crossed they get to hang out soon!
