Holiday rides home, photos with Santa and more metro area

HOLIDAYS

RIDES HOME: Through Jan. 2, residents of St. Bernard Parish who have too much to drink during the holiday season may call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free, safe ride home from a deputy, no questions asked. Callers will be given a ride home, but will not be taken to a bar, nightclub or to another party.

SENIOR CHRISTMAS SOCIAL: The St. Charles Parish senior Christmas social will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, for St. Bernard Parish residents 55 and older.

THE AMAZING ACROCATS: The trained felines of The Amazing Acro-Cats return to the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret at 2240 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, Dec. 1-18. The Meowy Catmas special cats jumping through wreaths, rolling ornaments and pushing sleighs, and includes the Rock-Cats, the world’s only cat band. Tickets, $35 to $50; $5 discount first week when purchased online at www.rockcatsrescue.org. Also available at the door.

CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIER PARK RUN/WALK: Crescent City Classic sponsors the 2-mile event Dec. 10 with prerace festivities starting at 2:30 p.m., including free pictures with Santa, holiday kids’ zone, and face painting, followed by the race at 4 p.m. Registration is $30 until Dec. 3, $35 through race day. Costumes encouraged. www.ccc10k.com/Christmas-in-Lafreniere-Park.html

PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Children and pets can have their pictures taken with Santa at one of three photo sessions sponsored by Metairie Humane: Dec. 4 at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 6017 Camphor St., Metairie; Dec. 10 at Ark Animal Hospital, 4211 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson; and Dec. 11. at Chateau Veterinary Hospital, 704 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner. All sessions are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $20 for a 4×6 photo, and a flash drive with all photos taken.

TOYS FOR TOTS BREAKFAST: The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans presents its annual Toys for Tots donation drive and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the Lifestyle Appliances Showroom, 800 Clearview Parkway in Harahan. Tickets are $10. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. The public can drop off toys by Dec. 12 at HBAGNO, 2424 N. Arnoult Road in Metairie, or at the showroom. Tickets at https://bit.ly/3CZCDz6.

TOY DRIVE AND CONCERT: A free (with a new toy) holiday concert celebrates “Christmas on Canal” at Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field, 3019 Canal St., with performances by The Soul Rebels, the Trombone Shorty Academy, students from Warren Easton, special guests Le Bon Ton Babydolls, and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be available. Visit tromboneshortyfoundation.org.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT: The New Orleans People Program will host a competition Nov. 30 at Holy Spirit Church, 6201 Stratford Place, New Orleans. Five teams of mixed doubles will compete in “The Big Easty vs. The Best Bank.” For information, contact Fred Schwab, (504) 855-2960 or nolapeopleprogram.wildapricot.org.

CHILDREN’S BOOK FESTIVAL: A panel of three local children’s authors will speak during the Holiday Children’s Book Festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Admission is free for “Writing Louisiana for Everyone,” which will feature authors Chris Clarkson, Marti Dumas and Johnette Downing. Many other children’s authors will be present to talk about and sell books to patrons who may be looking for holiday gifts. They include: Karen Konnerth, Denise Walter-McConduit, Shannon Kelley Atwater, Laura Roach Dragon, Gary Alipio, M.H. Herlong, Leah Eskine, Laura Michaud, Michelle D. Jackson, Gideon Hodge and Anthony Figaro.

TRAFFIC CLASS: Teens from St. John Parish are invited to learn how the St. John Sheriff’s Office conducts traffic stops during a class from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at the LBJ Training Center, 947 Cambridge Drive in LaPlace. This interactive class will teach students their rights and proper interactions with officers to ensure safety for all. Teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register by emailing training@stjohnsheriff.org or call (985) 359-8685.

HADASSAH WORKSHOP: Rabbi Daniel Kripper, author of “Living Fully: Keys to Spiritual Growth and Happiness,” will present a workshop at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Congregation Shir Chadash, 3737 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. The event will mark the debut of the book’s English translation and he is donating all royalties to Hadassah New Orleans. Donations of $72 include a signed copy of the book. hadassahsupersouther.org/livingfully.

CONCERTS & CULTURE

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS UPTOWN: Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1307 Louisiana St., New Orleans, will present free Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9. The Marine Forces Reserve Band’s Brass Quintet will perform Tuesday, Dec. 6; and New Orleans Opera performer and Tenor Casey Candebat on Dec. 9.

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT METAIRIE LIBRARY: The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, will present eight free concerts as part of its holiday programming.

Jerusalem Shrine Jazz Orchestram, 7 p.m. Dec. 6

The Piatigorsky Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 13

American Legion Post 377 Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 14

New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble, 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Mike Scorsone Presents, 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Memory Lane, 1 p.m. Dec. 20

The Jefferson Parish Community Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 22.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: Tickets are on sale for a fall concert series to be presented by the Friends of the Cabildo at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave. The schedule includes:

Kyle Roussel tribute to Professor Longhair, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, $30

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, $65

Sonny Landreth, 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, $65

The Iguanas, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, $30.

Discounts are available for members. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org/foc-events-calendar.

CAMPS

LOUISIANA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Registration is open for winter camp for ages 4-8 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans. Cozy Camp sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30. Cost is $65 a day, with discounts for museum members. For information, email camps@lcm.org.

BOOKS

‘MAKING TRACKS: A RECORD PRODUCER’S SOUTHERN ROOTS MUSIC JOURNEY’: Scott Billington, a three-time Grammy-winning roots music producer, will discuss his new memoir at 7 p.m., Nov. 30 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For more information, visit jplibrary.net.

“SAVORY BAKING”: Erin McDowell will discuss her new book, “Savory Baking,” 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Levee Baking Co, 3138 Magazine St., New Orleans. For tickets, visit EventBrite.com.

‘DAUGHTERS OF THE NEW YEAR’: New Orleans author E.M. Tran will discuss her book “Daughters of the New Year” at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in a livestream organized by Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. The discussion will be during the free Book Banter series that streams live on Blue Cypress Books’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

‘THE RED ZONE: A LOVE STORY’: Chloe Caldwell will discuss her book “The Red Zone: A Love Story” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. The reading from the menstruation-focused book is part of a reading series for LGBTIQ writers in New Orleans.

FUNDRAISERS/GALAS

GOOD SHEPHERD SCHOOL: ‘Night at the Oscars,’ a new twist on the school’s “Dancing With the Stars” gala will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St., New Orleans. In addition to food and entertainment by “After Party,” honorees and awards will be presented, as well as graduates who will be spotlighted. Tickets start at $125 at us.givergy.com/GSSGala.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: The Improvisations Gala benefiting the New Orleans Jazz Museum will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Tickets begin at $150 at eventbrite.com. The lineup will include Irma Thomas; Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph; Mahmoud Chouki; Aurora Nealand; Tim Laughlin; and the Original Wild Tchoupitoulas.

LADIES LEUKEMIA LEAGUE: The Fête de Noel fundraiser for the Ladies Leukemia League will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans. Individual tickets start at $85 at bidpal.net/fetedenoel, where raffle tickets are also available. Reservations are also available from Michele Danos at mmd@viscom.net or (504) 458-4288.

CLASSES

BEGINNING AND INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY: The East Bank Regional branch of the Jefferson Parish Library has adjusted the dates of its free genealogy workshop sessions with librarian Gwen Kelley. All are Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The topic for Nov. 16 is Google for genealogy. Later events are

Nov. 23, French Canadian records

Nov. 30, Tracing female records

Dec. 7, Prison records

Dec. 14, Genetic research and genealogy

Dec. 21, Genealogy proof standard.

SMART DRIVER: People 50 and older who complete the four-hour AARP Smart Driver class will receive a certificate that may qualify them for a car insurance discount. The next class will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Ochsner/Elmwood Fitness Center in Elmwood Shopping Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for others. To register, call (504) 828-3962 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

FREE EXERCISE CLASSES: The nonprofit Be Well — Come Together is organizing free exercise classes modified for all levels from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. No registration is required. For information, call (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.

LEARN MAHJONG: Diane Schleifstein, the immediate past president of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, will lead a series of four classes of mahjong beginning Dec. 20 in the Jefferson Room at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The classes will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 10. The classes are free, and there is no registration.

MEETINGS

FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: The Christmas luncheon for Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Employed Federal Employees Association will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. Along with installation of officers, there will be caroling and a gift auction, with all proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.