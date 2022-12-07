Holly Willoughby taken aback as guest asks if she ‘woke up in a

Proud of their team, Holly joked: “The flag was well and truly flown at the Christmas party yesterday!”

Phillip touched on the details of the party and said: “I mean, the team have worked incredibly hard and they did deserve a little bit of a break.

“But it was our annual This Morning Christmas lunch yesterday and we went to the Fox and the Pheasant, which is actually James Blunt’s pub, which is amazing.

“The food was incredible, thank you James, and he then gatecrashed the party, along with Chris Evans. It was a little bit later that the wheels came off.”