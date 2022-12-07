How Businesses Are Using Artificial Intelligence To Make Better





It is likely that even without knowing it you have

already experienced some of the benefits of Artificial

intelligence (AI). This technology is present in our daily

lives in the shape of voice assistants, face recognition to

unlock a cell phone, navigation systems, and video games,

just to name a few. Taking that into account, it is no

surprise that the power of AI has also reached the

analytical world, where multiple

business intelligence tools offer this technology

through a range of features that enable companies to make

better decisions and automate multiple managerial tasks.

Here we tell you how.

For decades now, human judgment

and intuition have been the main driver of decisions in the

business landscape. However, with the amount of data being

analyzed growing exponentially, the possibility of human

error becomes a latent threat. AI-driven decision-making

assists businesses in making faster and more accurate

strategic, operational, and tactical decisions without the

risk of human error or biases that can affect the human

mind. By putting AI systems as the main processors of large

amounts of data, companies can extract accurate insights

from their information and make more consistent and

objective decisions such as the inventory that should be

sold, which financial investment is best to make, or even

which ad is most effective based on the audience.

Due

to their intelligence level, AI models can work on real-time

data to make accurate predictions and recommendations. For

example, an AI-based algorithm can analyze customers’

purchasing data and automatically suggest related products

to recommend to a customer and increase purchases. On the

other hand, natural language processing technologies powered

by AI, enable businesses to analyze the sentiment behind

social media comments and answer accordingly to boost

engagement.

That said, there are three main areas in

which AI is being used by businesses, let’s look at each

of them briefly:

Assisted intelligence: This area is

placed at the lower end of the AI spectrum as it is used to

automate simple tasks in business operations that need to be

performed faster and more cost-effectively. These are often

well-defined and repeatable tasks such as assembling lines

in a production plant or collecting data to generate

reports.

Augmented intelligence: On the other hand,

augmented AI goes a step further from automating a

repeatable task to proposing new solutions and augmenting

human capabilities. It does this with the help of

machine-learning technologies, natural language processing,

predictive analytics, and neural networks that learn from

human input to propose accurate solutions. Humans then use

this information

to make decisions such as predicting customer

preferences by identifying trends in the data and offering

targeted services and experiences.

Automated

intelligence: The most advanced form of AI, automated

intelligence relies solely on machines, bots, and systems to

act on their own without human intervention, for example,

autonomous cars. However, there is still a lot of ground to

be covered in this area and it is not always considered a

great asset in all industries, especially in the ones where

the best outcome is harder to quantify. In most cases,

businesses use fully autonomous technologies as

“consultants” with the final decision relying on

humans.

All the aforementioned points do not mean that

human judgments should be completely removed from the

analysis process. While having automated data processing

saves businesses a lot of time and money, there is a wide

range of decisions that need to rely on more than just

structured data.

Factors such as market conditions or company values are

things that affect the decision-making process and that AI

systems cannot process. This, paired with the fact that

ensuring security and reliability in AI systems requires a

lot of effort, makes it fundamental to complement both human

and machine processing to make the decisions that will lead

the business to grow. Just analyzing the data is no longer

enough to set yourself apart from competitors, organizations

that rely on advanced technologies like AI are set to

skyrocket their

performance.

