How Metavision won Best metaverse activation at The Drum Awards

Metavision won Best Metaverse Activation at The Drum awards in the Digital Industries category for its ‘I’m a celebrity’ ITV partnership. Here’s an overview of the goals behind the campaign, and the results that it produced.
Credit: John Lewis & Partners
Department store brand John Lewis & Partners was in need of a brand refresh — something that would help to position the company as being both modern and technologically savvy. To that end, the brand teamed up with the agency Metavision to launch a campaign in the popular online game Fortnite.
The brief: John Lewis & Partners approached Metavision with the challenge of providing the brand — which was founded in 1864 — with a marketing campaign that would appeal to a younger audience.
The idea: The agency built an experience in the ultra-popular gaming platform Fortnite called the “I’m a celebrity castle.” The experience featured a variety of gamified challenges — such as the “John Lewis present dash” — that were designed both to be entertaining and to have a marketing angle. To enter into the experience, each user had to pass through a branded virtual space dubbed “Ye olde John Lewis castle shop.”
The results: 80% of Fortnite players who interacted with the “I’m a celebrity castle” experience (and who responded to a survey) agreed that John Lewis is “a modern brand,” while 70% said that the experience “told them something new about John Lewis.”
This campaign won Best Metaverse Activation at The Drum Awards 2022. You can see all the winners here.
The Drum Awards for Marketing are currently open for entry. Find out how you can enter now.