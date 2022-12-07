‘I hope people take Meghan Markle’s claims seriously,’ says Judi

Judi Love, 42, said it “breaks [her] heart” that Meghan Markle had to face “very real threats” “alone” with just Prince Harry “fighting her corner” while she was a working member of the royal family. The Loose Women star also implored that people “take her claims seriously” ahead of the release of their Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary.

Judi wrote for OK earlier this week: “I hope this incident, and having the police now standing by [Meghan], makes people take Meghan’s claims about the discriminatory comments she received seriously.

Judi went on to highlight that, in the same week, Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey resigned after repeatedly questioning a black British charity founder about where she was “really from”.

He also revealed that police teams “had investigated” and people were prosecuted over the threats.

In her new column, Judi discussed revelations from Metropolitan Police chief, Neil Basu, who told Channel 4 that the Duchess of Sussex received “disgusting and very real” threats.

The comedian also said that she believes no matter what Meghan does there will always be “some kind of negative connotations because for some reason people don’t like her”.

She went on to say that she expects people will be nervous surrounding a “conversation about racism within the royals or within the UK,” to which Nadia replied: “I hope they do discuss the racism and I think they should.”

Kaye Adams then concluded that the trailer made her feel “uncomfortable” and left her wondering “are they going to let off a bomb that’s going to cause havoc”.