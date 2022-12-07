‘I would’ve killed the lot of you’ Dealer’s chilling police





A drug dealer who rammed unmarked police cars told officers it was lucky he had not been driving something big “like a Range Rover” or he would have killed them all. Zac Thomas, 26, made the chilling threat after he was arrested and tested positive for cannabis. A court heard undercover officers had to draw Tasers and use batons to smash car windows in order to detain Thomas and his friend Ryan Abraham, after Thomas had rammed the officers’ unmarked car.

The showdown happened after officers located Thomas after he had been seen carrying out a suspected drug deal in a car park behind a row of shops in Swansea, South Wales. Footage shows Thomas reverse his Ford Focus into the police vehicle, and the subsequent struggle during which he and Abraham, 20, were arrested on September 28. Now both men have been jailed, Wales Online reports. Thomas was sentenced to a total of four years in prison, comprising three years and four months for the drugs matters and eight months for the driving matters to run consecutively, while Abraham was sentenced to three years and four months for the cocaine matter. Thomas was also banned from driving for five years and must pass an extended test before he can get a licence. Thomas had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine when he appeared in the dock for sentencing. Abraham had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and to possession of cannabis when he appeared in the dock alongside his co-accused. Sitting at Swansea Crown Court, Judge Paul Thomas KC told the defendants they had been involved in selling drugs on the street of the city and said Thomas had driven dangerously twice on the same day, on the second occasion on a residential street near a school.

The court also heard Thomas told officers: “You are lucky I wasn’t in a Range Rover of something like that, I would have killed the lot of you.” When he was searched, officers found eight wraps of cocaine worth around £210, and some £280 in cash. When Abraham was searched, he was found in possession of two phones, a quantity of cannabis, and prescription diazepam. Sian Cutter, prosecuting, said plain clothes police officers patrolling an estate in Swansea in an unmarked car saw a woman with cash-in-hand making a call on her mobile before heading to the car park behind a parade of shops – “an area known for drug dealing”. The court heard the officers believed the woman had just arranged to meet her dealer at the location, and as they kept watch on the shops a BMW arrived and stopped near the woman. The officers got out of their car and approached the car park on foot, and the woman was seen to be handing money to the driver of the Beamer through an open window. The officers moved in and tried to grab the ignition keys of the car but the driver sped off, narrowly missing a pedestrian and a van as he pulled onto a residential street and raced away on the wrong side of the road. The court heard the BMW was soon out of sight but the officer had noted a distinctive tattoo on the driver’s neck. The officers spoke to the woman in the car park and she admitted she had gone there to buy drugs, and when she showed them her phone they saw she had been in contact with someone listed as “Ryan Townhill”.

An area search was carried out for the BMW, and at lunchtime that say it was spotted parked in Townhill, Swansea. The vehicle was kept under observation and two men – now identified as Thomas and Abraham – were seen to approach it. One leant inside through an open window then both men went into a nearby house. Shortly afterwards the pair emerged from the property and got into a second parked car, a Ford Focus. As the Ford pulled off an unmarked police car drove towards it and, because of parked cars lining both sides of the street, there was no room for the cars to pass each other. The prosecutor said the driver of the Focus – Thomas – seemed unaware the car facing him contained plain clothes police officers as he “raised his hands as if in frustration that the car was in his way”. Two officers got out of the cop car and identified themselves as police and they ordered the defendants to get out of the Ford, which the pair refused to do. At that point, a second unmarked police car arrived and drove up behind the Ford to effectively box it in. Miss Cutter said while police officers were trying to get the defendants out of the car Thomas reversed at speed into the police car behind before pulling forward and hitting the first police car and then reversing back again. Eventually, the window of the Focus was smashed with batons and Tasers were drawn, and Thomas was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the ground. The passenger of the Focus, Abraham, was also pulled from the car and arrested.