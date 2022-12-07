IFPO call for suspension of talks on granting Norway more access





The Irish Fish Producers Organisation, which represents fishermen in Clogherhead, says it’s alarming.

Irish fishing bodies have asked the EU to suspend talks on Norway’s bid for access to Ireland’s blue whiting grounds.

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation, which represents fishermen in Clogherhead, says it’s alarming that the EU could unilaterally negotiate away rights to our blue whiting, while Norway, a non-EU member, is offering no meaningful reciprocal arrangement to Ireland.

The IFPO says Norway already has 18% of the European and coastal states quota for blue whiting – compared to Ireland’s share of just 3%.

The EU Fisheries Commission talks with Norway enter a third round of technical negotiations later this week.