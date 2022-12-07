Intensive High North Diplomacy at Work to Ensure the Future of

“Today, I am a conditional optimist”

“Will the Arctic Council survive the crisis? What we hear now is an unambiguous ambition to preserve the Arctic Council and for it not to be

a council consisting of the seven Western Arctic states,” says Senior Research Fellow Svein Vigeland Rottem at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute during Thursday’s seminar.

“The door is open, but only marginally, for Russia to participate again when the time is right. It is, of course, highly uncertain when, but the agreement we see among the Arctic seven, and even Russia, prepares the ground for Norway’s takeover of the chairmanship in the spring. The State Secretary was also clear that that is the aim at the political level,” says the FNI researcher.

All of the Arctic states, including Russia, say that the Arctic Council is the most important cooperation forum in the North, he points out.

“Although there will not be a Ministerial Meeting with minister participation this time, we now hear that intensive diplomatic work is being done to bring the chairmanship from the Russian to the Norwegian side. The broad consensus that it should happen makes me believe that it will. These are uncertain times and of course, we can’t know for sure, but today I am a conditional optimist,” says Rottem.