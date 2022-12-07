ITF World Tennis Tour – Round-Up CW48 – Tennis TourTalk

MUNICH, December 7, 2022 (by Dietmar Kaspar)

M25 Trnava SVK – Marek Gengel remains successful on hard court

The 1st Empire Men’s Indoor 2022, hosted by TC Trnava, concluded with the title win of Marek Gengel.

The 27-year-old Czech made the last step to the final by beating No. 4 seed Mirza Basic from Bosnia and Herzegovina in three sets.

Spanish No. 8 seed Daniel Rincon, who was ranked ITF No. 2 as a junior and clinched the trophy of the 2021 US Open Junior Tennis Championships, cruised past Tibo Colson from Belgium in the semi-finals in two sets.

Rakovnik-born Gengel sent down 10 aces in the championship match and won 81 per cent of his of his first-service points to prevail 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 after two hours and 20 minutes. The top seed celebrated his eighth singles trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour following seven title wins in Sharm El Sheikh also on hard court.

“The key to success was that I played really good from the baseline. In the beginning I struggled with my serve, but I improved in the third set. The most difficult thing was to put pressure on him and it was not easy to finish the match,” Gengel said after match.

M25 Vacaria BRA – Roman Andres Burruchaga triumphs on clay again

Roman Andres Burruchaga is the champion of the Vacaria Open de Tenis 2022, held at the venue of Tenis Santa Teresa.

The 20-year-old Argentinian fought past Brazilian No. 4 seed Gustavo Heide in the semi-finals in three sets.

No. 7 seed Orlando Luz benefited in the semis from the retirement of his No. 6 seeded fellow Brazilian Eduardo Ribeiro after winning the first set in the tie-break.

Top seed Burruchaga withstood eight aces from his 24-year-old opponent in the title match and earned one break more to claim a 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory in one hour and 48 minutes. The Buenos Aires native lifted his third career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour, all of them captured on clay.

M25 Monastir TUN – Mark Lajal dominates in Tunisia

Teenager Mark Lajal clinched the trophy of the Magic Hotel Tours tournament, hosted by Hotel Skanes Family, without losing a set the entire week.

The Estonian No. 5 seed edged out No. 2 seed Aziz Dougaz from Tunisia in the stage of the final four.

Chinese No. 3 seed Bu Yunchaokete, who is based at the JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy in Villena, knocked ot the tournament’s top seed and last week’s Monastir-champion Skander Mansouri from Tunisia in two sets.

Talinn-born Lajal won 83 per cent of his first-service points and broke his rival in the championship match four times to succeed 6-4, 6-1 after 78 minutes. The 19-year-old celebrated his third singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour, all of them achieved on hard court this season.

M15 Madrid ESP – Kalin Ivanovski remains solid on hard court

The I Open de Otono FTM, hosted by the Federacion de Tenis de Madrid, ended with the championship of Kalin Ivanovski.

The No. 5 seed from North Macedonia fought his way through the top half of the draw, beating Dutch Sidane Pontjodikromo in the semi-finals in three sets.

British No. 4 seed Mark Whitehouse battled past Spaniard John Echeverria in the stage of the last four in three sets.

Ivanovski, 18, sent down seven aces in the title match and earned the only three breaks to seal a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 70 minutes. The teenager lifted his third career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour, all of them won on hard court in 2022.

M15 Santo Domingo DOM – Nick Hardt triumphs on home soil

Local hero Nick Hardt emerged victorious at the M25 Santo Domingo tournament, which was held at Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este.

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic eased past US-American No. 8 seed Victor Lilov in the semi-finals in two sets.

Canadian No. 2 seed Liam Draxl booked the spot in the final with a straight-set win versus Darian King from Barbados.

Top seed Hardt capitalized on five of his 11 break-point chances in the championship match and lost two service games to succeed 6-4, 6-3 in about two hours. The Santiago de los Caballerons native, who is based at the IMG Academy in Florida, celebrated his 10th singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour and his third this season.

M15 Sharm El Sheikh EGY – Jakub Mensik wins third consecutive title

Following his title win at the same place last week, teenager Jakub Mensik got anonther championship of the Egypt Men’s Future, hosted by Soho Square in Sharm El Sheikh.

The Czech No. 2 seed beat seventh seed Lukas Krainer from Austria in the semi-finals in two sets.

Top seeded German Robert Strombachs stopped the run of Czech junior entry Vojtech Petr in the stage of the final four in straight sets.

Seventeen-year-old Mensik fired 11 aced in the title match and gained the only four breaks to claim a 6-4, 6-0 win after about one hour. The Prostejov native, who was ranked junior’s World No. 2 earlier in the season, lifted his fourth singles trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour, all of them won in 2022.

M15 Antalya TUR – Filip Cristian Jianu dominates in Belek

Top seeded Filip Cristian Jianu took the title of the Antalya Series, held at Megasaray Tennis Academy in Antalya, without dropping a set during the tournament.

The 21-year-old from Bulgaria cruised past Austrian No. 4 seed David Pichler in the semi-finals in two clear sets.

No. 7 seed Rrezart Cungu from Montenegro took the last step to the final by defeating Spanish No. 3 seed Alex Marti Pujolras in three sets.

Bucharest-born Jianu won 79 per cent of his first-service points in the championship match and earned three breaks more to prevail 6-2, 6-4 in 88 minutes. The former junior World No. 5 celebrated his fifth singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M15 Monastir TUN – Dino Prizmic captures another title on hard court

Teenager Dino Prizmic clinched the trophy of the Magic Hotel Tours tournament, hosted by Hotel Skanes Family.

The 17-year-old from Serbia advanced to the final with a straight-set win against German No. 2 seed and former college player Kai Wehnelt.

The tournament’s top favourite Alexis Gautier emerged victorious from the all-French semifinal-clash with No. 4 seed Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine.

In a close title match, No. 6 seed Prizmic scored two points less but secured a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win in two hours 49 minutes. The Split native, currently ranked World No. 15 in the Juniors Ranking, lifted his second career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour following his maiden title win in Heraklion earlier in the season.