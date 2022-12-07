Ixion, A Brand-New Strategy Sim, Gets Huge Launch-Day Discount

Here’s the scenario: You’re a million miles from Earth, piloting a vessel across the infinite void of space while the future of humanity rests in your hands. Sounds good? Then you’ll want to see just how well you’d do as the administrator of the Tiqqun space station in Ixion, which is launching today on PC with a 25% off discount. To sweeten the deal, enter GameSpot’s exclusive promo code IXION5 at checkout on Fanatical to knock off an additional 5%. You’ll wind up getting the brand-new strategy game for just $24.93, down from its $35 retail price.

If you buy Ixion from Fanatical, you’ll receive a Steam key instantly. Considering that the game is only 10% off right now on Steam, you should definitely opt for buying the Steam key from Fanatical instead. Ixion was developed by Bulwark Studios, the studio behind Warhammer 40,000: Meechanicus.

With December winding down and the biggest releases of the year behind us, Ixion might just be the perfect game to end the year on. It’s a more meditative combination of city-building, survival, and exploration gameplay elements, but also an experience where you’ll need to think fast and make tough decisions if you want to insure the continuation of the human race.

You’ll need to focus on maintaining hull integrity, bringing in new resources for your passengers, and managing power consumption while sailing across cosmos. Do your job right and you’ll convince the people in your care that you and the corporation in charge have their best interests at heart. Mess up, and you’ll face rebels, mutiny, and other dangers across the stars before you reach your final destination.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.