IXION – City building in the stars

Ever since man first set foot on the moon, humans have dreamed of setting up shop amongst the stars. While interstellar human settlements still seem a while off in the real world, you can make your spacefaring dreams come true in the world of video games.

IXION is a unique new title that casts you as Administrator of the Tiqqun space station, charged with finding a new home for humanity. As a pioneer at the forefront of man’s expansion into the stars, you’ll be tasked with running the space station, watching over hull integrity, bringing in resources, leading scientific advances, and much more. Keeping the ship afloat will take strategy and quick thinking, but that’s not all you’ll be doing aboard the Tiqqun.

As humanity’s shepherd to greener pastures, you’ll also have to find stranded survivors, as well as cryopods containing lost humans out in the reaches of space. As you complete your essential work, you’ll have to maintain your crew’s trust, not only in the venture, but also the corporation that started it, DOLOS AEC. If your crew turns on you, you’ll face failure or mutiny, so make sure you keep them sweet!

Taking off

IXION imagines a future in which space colonisation is humanity’s top priority, and there are plenty of forces – both good and evil – trying to be the ones to make it happen. This disaster is due to global warming and climate change rendering the Earth uninhabitable, leading the brightest minds to look upward for a solution. Due to the destructive actions of humanity, Earthlings must now rely on undiscovered planets for the future of civilisation.

But Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will your space station. When you arrive aboard the Tiqqun, your first task will be to establish a functioning economy within the station. That means building crew quarters, setting up food supplies, and gathering the resources needed to fuel your campaign into the stars.

Luckily, advances in industrial technology have made tasks like building structures and roads exceedingly easy, but you’ll still have to think carefully about where you place things. For example, you absolutely need a crew quarters and a mess hall, but drop an Alternative Life Center into the same sector and you’ll receive a Stability bonus that keeps your workers happy. You speed up, slow down, or pause time to consider how your space station should come together, so take your time and make it the best it can be. The future of humanity could depend on it!

Utilising DOLOS’ innovative technology, you’ll be able to build a cutting-edge space station where the top surviving minds in the human race can work towards a better future. Find new ways to provide for the inhabitants of the Tiqqun, construct new buildings, and push forward innovation to create new options for humanity. Once you’ve established services essential to survival, you can turn your attention to space exploration.

To boldy go…

Once you’ve got the basics squared away, you can start exploring the wondrous reaches of space. Zoom out to the stellar map and you’ll be able to view planets and moons available to explore. Some of these celestial bodies will provide essential resources to continue your voyage, so construct and send cargo ships to gather supplies.

Other times, you’ll want to extend the arm of science. Commission science expeditions to discover new secrets and threats hidden among the planets. As you explore you’ll likely stumble across other survivors, who you can bring into your space station to join your survival mission. Ran out of planets to explore? Deploy a probe to reveal hidden areas and discover new planets.

It won’t always be smooth sailing either. There are plenty of occupational hazards that can befall you as you traverse the universe. Hull degradation, overloaded power supplies, electrical fires, space weather, and other pressing emergencies can throw a wrench into your plans, and you’ll need to be on hand to remedy them.

Written in the stars

There’s more to IXION than the day-to-day running of the ship, however. Keep exploring the universe and you’ll no doubt encounter other pockets of survivors, from other factions who escaped the fate of Earth. But will they be friend or foe? That’s for you to discover.

Throughout your voyages, you’ll experience a gripping story that will make you consider what it means to be human, as you search for salvation in the darkest depths of the unknown. New threats and opportunities will be presented but the question of how to reach the final destination – a new home for humanity – is up to you to answer.

If traversing the stars to find hope for humanity’s future sounds like your cup of tea (and why wouldn’t it?), then you can buy IXION on Steam today. Don’t wait – secure your place on the Tiqqun today.