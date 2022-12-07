Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks for Apple’s ‘Presumed Innocent’ Series

Jake Gyllenhaal may be making his way to Apple TV+.

The Oscar and Tony nominee is in talks to executive produce and star in the streamer’s Presumed Innocent, a limited series adaptation of Scott Turow’s bestseller. Apple TV+ ordered the drama to series in February with an A-list creative team that includes David E. Kelley, Castle Rock co-creator Dustin Thomason and J.J. Abrams.

Gyllenhaal is set to star as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor whose world is upended when a close colleague is murdered — and the evidence begins to point to Rusty himself. The role would be his first ongoing part in a TV series.

Presumed Innocent was previously adapted for a 1990 feature film that starred Harrison Ford as Sabich, along with Bonnie Bedelia and Raul Julia. Kelley’s version will be a “reimagining” of Turow’s novel that will explore, per the show’s logline, “obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Abrams’ Bad Robot and Kelley’s eponymous company are producing the limited series in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot has a rich overall deal. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces with Abrams, Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich, Matthew Tinker, Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal. Turow and Miki Johnson are co-exec producers.

Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot have previously produced Little Voice and Lisey’s Story for Apple TV+ and are behind the streamer’s Speed Racer redo as well.

Gyllenhaal stars in Disney’s animated movie Strange World and will next be seen in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and Doug Liman’s Road House remake. His recent roles include Ambulance, The Guilty and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s repped by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman.