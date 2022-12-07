Janet Street-Porter hits out at Prince Harry for ‘selling out’

She touched on how they tried to tell their story during their Oprah interview and were slammed for it in the press.

Harry & Meghan is an unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family

The series will include interviews with friends and family who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship.

Harry & Meghan will premiere in two parts, with Volume I (Episodes 1-3) debuting on Dec. 8, and Volume II (Episodes 4-6) on Dec. 15.

