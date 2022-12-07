Jenna Ortega slammed for filming Wednesday scenes while she had

Netflix star Jenna Ortega, 20, sparked controversy recently when she admitted she had filmed her iconic dance sequence from Wednesday after catching Covid-19. The actress, who plays Wednesday Addams on the show, divided opinion with her remarks.
During the show, Jenna famously dances to The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’, and the scene has gone viral on social media.
However, that wasn’t the only viral thing about the scene, as Jenna confessed in a new interview that she shot the sequence alongside the cast and crew while waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test.
“I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could…” she said. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.
While Jenna was still waiting for confirmation, her health quickly took a downward spiral.
“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches,” she continued.
“I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus.
“They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”
“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better…” she added in her interview with NME.
“This is a bad thing right?” Lily penned. “We all agree that this is not some ‘persevering through hardship’ moment.
“It’s a ‘why the f**k didn’t she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others’ kinda moment.” (sic)
Violet added: “Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex.
“She should not be praised for ‘working while sick.’ The above the line crew could’ve possibly disabled or killed someone for their irresponsibility.” (sic)
While Astra defended the actress, writing: “I don’t get why people are blaming Jenna for doing her job. She’s under a contract…
“She can’t just go home because she’s sick. You can’t even do that at a regular day job.
“Even at a fast food job in some places they make you do some other task away from food and customers…”
Ryn added: “You guys are weird for blaming Jenna. Have you guys never had a job, because you can’t refuse to go to work, that’s how you get fired.” (sic)
