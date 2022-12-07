Jenna Ortega slammed for filming Wednesday scenes while she had

Netflix star Jenna Ortega, 20, sparked controversy recently when she admitted she had filmed her iconic dance sequence from Wednesday after catching Covid-19. The actress, who plays Wednesday Addams on the show, divided opinion with her remarks.

During the show, Jenna famously dances to The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’, and the scene has gone viral on social media.

However, that wasn’t the only viral thing about the scene, as Jenna confessed in a new interview that she shot the sequence alongside the cast and crew while waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test.

“I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could…” she said. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.

While Jenna was still waiting for confirmation, her health quickly took a downward spiral.

