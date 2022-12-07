Jennifer Lawrence Opened Up About Producers Pressuring Her To

The two Oscar winners talked film, fame, family, and other personal topics. In fact, Jennifer opened up about one of her breakout roles — Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster The Hunger Games franchise.
“In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility,” Jennifer said. “Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children.”
“I remember the biggest conversation was, ‘How much weight are you going to lose?’”
“Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight.”
“And I can’t let that seep into my brain either,” she continued.
“I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead,” she said.
“And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies — to keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.”
