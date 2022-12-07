Jennifer Lopez ravishes in red in new Christmas pics as she talks

Age-defying Jennifer Lopez, 51, looked decades younger in her new photo set, in which she was dressed totally in red from head to toe.

The actress and songstress was feeling the festive vibe in a red trouser suit with matching blazer and boots, and a Valentino handbag emblazoned with the initials J.Lo.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas #ThisIsMeNow,” she declared triumphantly.

Yet, there’s another reason beyond the festivities for the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer to celebrate – as she is delighted that she’s found love for the second time with fellow actor Ben Affleck.

They’d originally met over two decades ago and enjoyed a short, yet intense, relationship, ultimately cancelling their wedding, only to reunite and marry in 2022.

Telling of how she’d finally made her dream wedding to him happen, she revealed to Vogue: “People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life… when we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”