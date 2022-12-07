Jeremy Clarkson left ‘on my own’ as farm error enrages girlfriend

He continued in The Times: “I drove forwards a little too far and ended up pulling the post, with the stock fencing attached, clean out of the ground. Lisa was very cross with me.”
After the mishap, Jeremy was then subjected to hours of “uncomfortable silence” before he eventually broke the ice the next morning.
He went on: “Over a hearty breakfast I’d made, I suggested to her that she might like to work on the farm more often.
“She responded by going upstairs for a minute and then coming down in a Chanel trouser suit. ‘No,’ she said.
