Join The Global Blockchain And Web3 Community As #Wbsbangkok…

With 40+ speakers and 20+ sessions spread across 2 days, World Blockchain Summit – Bangkok 2022 will explore the latest developments and future of web3, defi, and all things blockchain.

BANGKOK, Dec 7, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – After a successful year, World Blockchain Summit looks to bring 2022 to a close with its 23rd global edition on 8-9 December at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok . Bringing together startups, investors, developers, industry experts, and global media, the event will be the annual meeting point of the industry in South East Asia.

Cris D Tran, CSO, ONUS Chain, Co-founder, FAM Central says – ‘After a great turnout in Dubai earlier this year, can’t wait to be back in Thailand for our BKK Edition. Southeast Asia is truly the most vibrant place for blockchain and crypto development.’

The two-day event will feature exceptional industry experts across a variety of panels, keynotes, workshops, and fireside chats. Confirmed speakers include:



Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd;

Sanjay Popli, CEO, Cryptomind Group, Advisor, Thailand Digital Asset Association;

Daniel Oon, Head of Defi, Algorand Foundation;

Kanyarat Saengsawang, Head of Growth, The Sandbox;

Matt Sorg, Head of Technology, Solana Foundation; Nicole Nguyen, Co-founder, APAC DAO to name a few.

‘I’m looking forward to connecting with market leaders and the wider community, at arguably South East Asia’s premier blockchain event for 2022,’ said Toby Gilbert, Cofounder & CEO, Coinweb, one of the esteemed speakers at World Blockchain Summit Bangkok.

Mohammed Saleem – Founder & CEO, of World Blockchain Summit, states ‘Thailand is emerging as one of ASEAN’s crypto trading hotspots and we are excited to be bringing together some of the biggest names both regionally and internationally along with blockchain experts, startups, corporates, entrepreneurs, and policymakers with an aim to foster and instigate the future of web3.’

World Blockchain Summit will begin another bright year with its next grand edition in Dubai, bringing together MENA’s leading players in the space in March 2023.

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

WBS hosts a global series of blockchain, crypto, metaverse, and web3 business platforms that bring together the ecosystem of founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers, and influencers.

As the world’s largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted more than 35,000 industry stakeholders at more than 20 editions in 10+ destinations around the world.

In collaboration with key industry stakeholders and our advisory board members, WBS curates a regionally relevant agenda for each edition that highlights the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the market while also enabling deal flow, business development, and more for our community of founders and investors.

WBS is committed to boosting the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem.

