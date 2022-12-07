Kate closest relationship in Royal Family is ‘only in past tense’

Meghan was absent on this occasion as she was about to give birth but the “surprise appearance” between brother and sister-in-law was a glimpse into the “strength of this fond relationship”.

Judi suggested that there might have been “echoes of something more maternal for Harry”, who lost his mother at just 12 years old.

Judi explained: “Harry’s facial expression as he stood smiling at Kate emphasised the level of affection he had for her.”

However, their relationship did not maintain its intrinsic closeness, according to the expert.