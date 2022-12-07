Khloé Kardsahian Going MIA During Her Acceptance Speech And 8

The People’s Choice Awards can be hit or miss. This year, it was kind of an Award Show Lite situation with a couple awkward moments. Here were some of the best:
1.
For starters, a lot of A-listers and winners were absent — including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and more.
2.
Chrishell Stause slammed People’s Choice Awards after the show for not letting her bring a plus-one:
3.
Lisa Rinna admitted that attending the award show with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was “fucking awkward”:
4.
In fact, Sutton Stracke shaded Rinna on the carpet:
5.
Kathy Hilton awkwardly applied lip gloss during Mariska Hargitay’s acceptance speech:
6.
Khloé Kardashian went MIA for a second when it was time for her and Kris to accept their award:
7.
Kelly Clarkson’s mic was a little too high for her:
8.
In the middle of the award show, they had this awkward Family Feud segment with the Beverly Hills women???
9.
And lastly, Ryan Reynolds had an adorably awkward reaction to Shania Twain calling him out in her song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”:
An odd show, for sure. What was your fav moment? Let me know in the comments below!
Source link