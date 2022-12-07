King Charles coinage hits UK today complete with Queen tribute





The first coins bearing King Charles III’s official effigy will appear today. The “tails” side features a commemoration of the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King’s portrait, created by sculptor Martin Jennings and approved personally by Charles, will first appear of a 50p. A commemorative version of the coin was released earlier this year. Its announcement resulted in a record number of visitors to the Royal Mint’s official website. The first official coins bearing the effigy will now begin to appear in circulation in post offices across the UK today.

A total of 4.9million 50p coins are to be sent to 9,452 Post Office branches throughout the whole of December. These will be distributed as change for customer purchases. Reports suggest a total of 9.6million 50p coins will eventually enter circulation. This is in line with demand.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for coin collectors to add to their collections, or start one for the first time. “We anticipate a new generation of coin collectors emerging, with people keeping a close eye on their change to try and spot a new 50p that bears the portrait of our new King. “The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the monarch’s effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III.” Post Office Chief Executive Nick Read also said: “It is a tremendous honour for the Post Office and for postmasters that the first coinage featuring King Charles III is being released into circulation via our extensive branch network. “December is our busiest time of the year so the coin will be entering our network in a phased manner. “If you don’t receive the new 50p in your change on your first visit to a post office you may well get it in your change in a subsequent visit, so keep a look out for it.”