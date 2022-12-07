Kiwanis Club News December 6, 2022 – Washington Daily News

Kiwanis Club News December 6, 2022 Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Washington was Stephen Farrell (pictured right with Club member Paige Davis), Reference Specialist/Genealogy at Brown Library. He presented a fascinating narrative of Washingtonian Howard Wiswall, Jr. and his participation in the Civil War and subsequent return to the city.

Farrell said that in his research he has found many historically important people from the area whose contributions were significate not only to the city, but statewide and beyond.

Farrell said that his job includes cataloging the library’s historical collections and digitizing them for easier and more widespread access. He said that there is sufficient material here to warrant a Museum of the Pamlico which he is promoting as a future project.

The Kiwanis Club of Washington meets each Tuesday for lunch at King Chicken on Carolina Avenue, Washington. The club welcomes prospective members who have an interest in service to the community.