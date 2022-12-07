Krampus Kills, the Scariest Christmas Game of All Time? – Xbox

The Xbox Series X|S gets a visitor this holiday season, and he knows if you have been naughty or nice. Krampus Kills offers gamers a terrifying yet hilarious interpretation of the ancient Christmas myth. So, start a fire, turn off the lights, and jump into Krampus Kills!

A Frozen Wonderland of Terror





Playing as a tween with an attitude, you embark on a quest to remove your name from the naughty list before Krampus and his army of demonic elves drag you to the belly of the underworld. The fictional town of Oakville, where the game takes place, in upstate New York is the primary setting of the game. Players can choose their path as they fight their way through the suburbs, hospital, and cemetery to reach the mythical CastleKrampus.

The Dead Rise This Holiday Season



Krampus is not alone, he brings with him a large cast of minions. These include some creative enemies such as demonic elves, killer snowmen, and giant spider-like reindeer. Krampus himself pursues the player through the entire game, reminiscent of Mr.X from the Resident Evil franchise.

Unlockables and Replayability



Krampus Kills features four difficulty modes. Nice, Normal, Naughty, and an unlockable Nightmare mode, available once the story has been completed. Nightmare transforms the game from a slow horror game into an intense fast shooter where enemies come pouring over every wall and out of every sewer hole. It truly offers a difficult challenge for the most seasoned players and makes the game feel like a brand-new experience. Nightmare mode also features a new secret ending to the game.

Other unlockables include:

Survival Mode. A horde-like mode where players survive and unlock

achievements in an arena.

Hide and Seek mode, where players are put in the woods by themselves and must hide from Krampus in a game of cat and mouse with no weapon.

Cheats can be unlocked by collecting all in-game snowglobes.

Check out Krampus Kills today on the Xbox Series X|S and have a happy holiday!