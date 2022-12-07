Krampus Kills, the Scariest Christmas Game of All Time? – Xbox

The Xbox Series X|S gets a visitor this holiday season, and he knows if you have been naughty or nice. Krampus Kills offers gamers a terrifying yet hilarious interpretation of the ancient Christmas myth. So, start a fire, turn off the lights, and jump into Krampus Kills!
A Frozen Wonderland of Terror
Playing as a tween with an attitude, you embark on a quest to remove your name from the naughty list before Krampus and his army of demonic elves drag you to the belly of the underworld. The fictional town of Oakville, where the game takes place, in upstate New York is the primary setting of the game. Players can choose their path as they fight their way through the suburbs, hospital, and cemetery to reach the mythical CastleKrampus.
The Dead Rise This Holiday Season
Krampus is not alone, he brings with him a large cast of minions. These include some creative enemies such as demonic elves, killer snowmen, and giant spider-like reindeer. Krampus himself pursues the player through the entire game, reminiscent of Mr.X from the Resident Evil franchise.
Unlockables and Replayability
Krampus Kills features four difficulty modes. Nice, Normal, Naughty, and an unlockable Nightmare mode, available once the story has been completed. Nightmare transforms the game from a slow horror game into an intense fast shooter where enemies come pouring over every wall and out of every sewer hole. It truly offers a difficult challenge for the most seasoned players and makes the game feel like a brand-new experience. Nightmare mode also features a new secret ending to the game.
Other unlockables include:
- Survival Mode. A horde-like mode where players survive and unlock
achievements in an arena.
- Hide and Seek mode, where players are put in the woods by themselves and must hide from Krampus in a game of cat and mouse with no weapon.
- Cheats can be unlocked by collecting all in-game snowglobes.
Check out Krampus Kills today on the Xbox Series X|S and have a happy holiday!
Krampus Kills
DangerousBob Studio LLC
☆☆☆☆☆
9
★★★★★
$14.99
Not a creature was stirring, except for a disgusting monstrosity known as Krampus. You know the lore, now take charge! With nothing but a double-barrel boomstick stolen from Dad, young Finley must defend his home on Christmas Eve in this Doom-like horror shooter.
Summary:
Navigate a small town in search of a way to escape Krampus. Choose your path through numerous winter-themed demons and battle your way to freedom and get your name off the naughty list. Fight through the town frozen in time, through a parallel universe, to find your way to the underworld where CastleKrampus awaits. So many children have failed before you. Do you have the guts and the wits to defeat Krampus?
Gameplay and features:
A large cast of hideous monsters awaits you in Krampus Kills. The Christmas demon raises the dead on the night of his arrival. His demonic elves will run at you as cannon fodder, while snowmen rain down icy artillery from afar. Zombies lurk around every corner, ready to swarm. Finally, we have Krampus himself, who pursues the player in a Mr.X fashion through the sleepy town.
Nightmare Mode:
The game features a Nightmare difficulty that is unlocked once you beat the game. Nightmare mode allows players to challenge themselves with a version of the game that has completely new enemy spawns and a secret ending!
Survival Mode:
When you beat the game you can unlock the Survival Mode. Survival mode (also commonly referenced as horde) is a mode where you must survive as long as you can against endless waves of enemies! Test your skills and unlock the 15-minute survival achievement!
Hide and Seek Mode:
Hide and Seek is unlocked by default and features an open map where players must sneak around a giant forest unarmed with Krampus on the loose! Krampus has put a spell on you and you need to destroy 3 grandfather clocks to escape the forest. The game mode randomizes the locations of the clocks when you play and features an achievement when beaten.
