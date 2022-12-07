Kremlin-installed leader narrowly survives assassination attempt

A Kremlin-installed official has survived an assassination attempt in Ukraine. Nikolai Volyk, the deputy head of Melitopol, a city in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, was leaving his home on Tuesday morning when an improvised explosive device detonated. Volyk narrowly escaped the blast with Russian sources claiming he emerged unscathed and no other civilians were harmed.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed council in Zaporizhzhia, told RIA Novosti: “The assassination attempt took place early yesterday morning, when [Volyk] was leaving the house, from his entrance.

“It was an improvised explosive device, one of those used by Zelensky’s terrorists. It was filled with damaging elements.”

He added: “Only by a happy accident, neither he nor the residents were injured.”

Rogov suggested “preliminary estimates” had indicated the explosive device was about 2.5 kilograms in TNT equivalent.