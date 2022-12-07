Learn the Google Cloud Platform for just $30

The Cloud has made it easier for organizations to streamline operations and communication. For many, cloud computing is a vital component of the day-to-day. That’s why cloud architects and cloud engineers routinely earn in the six figures.

If you’re looking to expand your career opportunities or climb the ladder in your current organization, learning cloud computing is a great idea. And in The Complete Google Cloud eBook & Video Course Bundle, you’ll get up to speed with the Google Cloud Platform, one of the leading cloud platforms in the world today.

This bundle contains eight e-books and two video courses from Packt Publishing, one of the leading providers of IT education on the planet. Through these courses, you’ll get a beginner-friendly introduction to the Cloud and GCP specifically before delving into more advanced topics.

You’ll delve into GCP core services like computing, storage and security and understand the benefits of becoming a certified architect. You’ll also learn how to scale and automate cloud infrastructure and take a deep dive into security best practices.

As you get familiar with GCP, you’ll be able to deploy your first app, track and manage usage, control access and permissions, and get familiar with a range of developer tools for managing and interacting with the GCP platform.

Eventually, you’ll be able to understand cloud analytics, learn how to build apps and architecture on the Google Cloud Platform, understand how to introduce machine learning to automate administration and other tasks on the GCP, and much more. It’s a comprehensive bundle to take you from beginner to expert.

Learn how cloud computing can give your career a boost. Right now, you can get The Complete Google Cloud eBook & Video Course Bundle on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

