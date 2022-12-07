Legacy benefit uplift court case against DWP is heard today

An appeal hearing over the £20 weekly uplift which was paid to millions of people claiming Universal Credit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not to those on legacy benefits, is to start today. Four people receiving disability benefits took the Government to court in November 2021 over its refusal to increase their benefits by £20-per-week along with Universal Credit claimants.

Martin Keatings, one of the four claimants in the case, confirmed on social media that the legal team representing the four benefit claimants will present their case to the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Mr Keating’s post on Twitter, said: “I can now confirm that I have had word from legal counsel today that the hearing in the appeal of the #LegacyBenefits case will be held on 7th December 2022.”

The legal team representing the four claimants lost the challenge in the High Court in February and launched an application to appeal soon after.

In August the legal team representing the group, William Ford of Osbornes Law, Jamie Burton QC of Doughty Street Chambers and Desmond Rutledge of Garden Court Chambers, shared an update that the appeal would be heard.

