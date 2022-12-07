Live updates: Florida 31 UConn 42; 15:59 2H

SECOND HALF

– After a foul on the Huskies, Castleton backs down Sonogo and finishes again. Consecutive makes for the fifth-year forward.

– Castleton grabs the offensive rebound and finishes at the rim.

– Alex Fudge picks up his third foul on UConn’s opening possession.

FIRST HALF

– Golden has let the officials hear it several times throughout the first half, with the latest coming on a missed travel call as the final seconds tick off the clock.

– Fudge hits a reverse lay-in, and then converts a three-pointer on the ensuing possession. Florida with a quick five points out of the timeout.

– Another three-pointer for UConn followed by an uncontested shot at the rim gives the Huskies their largest lead of the game, 30-15, with 4:02 left in the first half. A quick 8-0 run in just 66 seconds.

– Sonogo picks up his second foul and he’ll head to the bench. Reeves heads to the line for Florida but misses the pair of free throws. At the other end, Castleton draws Clingan into an offensive line, and UConn’s in the bonus with 5:25 to go. Castleton knocks down both free throws to cut the UConn lead to 22-15.

– Castleton finishes under the rim against Sonogo to cut UConn’s lead to 7. Sonogo gets his revenge at the other end.

– Fudge drives to the basket and flushes it home with two hands. UConn’s called for a backcourt violation on the ensuing possession.

– Jason Jitoboh splits the free throws and then converts at the other end to snap Florida’s field-goal drought. UConn still with a nine-point lead after a foul on Kugel, the freshman’s second. Bonham and Fudge will check back in.

– The Gators are struggling to convert on the offensive end – 2-of-12 from the field. Florida has missed its last eight field-goal attempts while the Huskies are on a 12-1 run.

– Fudge checks out and Will Richard slides to the floor. A little bit of an undersized line-up for the Gators now after the sophomore’s foul.

– Fudge drives, can’t get the shot to fall and then commits the reach-in after UConn corrals the rebound.

– Karaban’s hit with his second foul on a three-point attempt by Kugel. The freshman will head to the line after the under-16 media timeout.

– Kugel’s hit with a charge after UConn takes a 4-2 lead, and the Exactech Arena crowd isn’t happy with it. UConn called for a moving screen on the subsequent possession. Kugel knocks down a three-pointer to give the Gators the lead back.

– Riley Kugel hits a stepback mid-range jumper to open the scoring after several empty possessions by each team.

– Kowacie Reeves gets a block at the rim on UConn’s opening possession, but the Huskies get the offensive rebound, and another offensive rebound before a miss. On UF’s next possession, Colin Castleton can’t get the turnaround to fall.

PREGAME

– Florida’s starting lineup against the Huskies: Trey Bonham, Riley Kugel, Kowacie Reeves, Alex Fudge, Colin Castleton.

– The status of fifth-year guard Kyle Lofton (back spasms) is unclear for Wednesday’s tip-off against No. 5-ranked UConn, though Lofton participated in pregame warm-ups with his teammates and will be active to compete against the Huskies.

– Read Jacob Rudner’s scouting preview of UConn before tonight’s 9 p.m tip-off.

NOTES

– Florida welcomes undefeated #5 UConn for the Gators’ first ranked showdown under head coach Todd Golden. While at San Francisco, Golden’s team knocked off a #4-ranked Virginia squad (61-60, 11/27/20).

– Florida is 22-61 overall vs. AP top-5 opponents, including 5-17 in regular season nonconference action, which includes a 2-3 mark at home and 1-2 in the O’Connell Center. The Gators’ only top-5 regular season nonconference win in the O’Dome came on Dec. 23, 2006, an 86-60 victory vs. #3 Ohio State.

– Florida is coming off a pair of wins vs. in-state foes that saw five Gators score in double figures in both games, led by Trey Bonham’s 23 points vs. Florida A&M and Will Richard’s 14 against Stetson.

– Will Richard has provided efficient scoring from the wing, tallying at least 13 points in seven of his eight appearances while shooting .607 from the field, .586 from 3-point range and .947 from the free throw line.

– Alex Fudge posted his first career double-double vs. Florida A&M, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. All 16 points and nine of his rebounds came in the second half.

– Colin Castleton’s double-double vs. Xavier (11 points, 10 rebounds) marked his 15th as a Gator, tying him with Joakim Noah and Chandler Parsons for fifth-most by a Gator since the 1996-97 season.

– UF’s 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

– Colin Castleton opened the season on fire and posted back-to-back 30-point outings, notching a career-best 33 vs. Kennesaw State and 30 vs. FAU. An individual has recorded back-to-back 30-point games nine times in UF history and Castleton is the seventh different player to accomplish the feat (see page 6 for full list).

– Castleton became the first Gator with a 30-point double-double since Joakim Noah (37/11 vs. Georgia, 3/1/06) and the only SEC player since the 1996-97 season with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game, a stat line he accomplished vs. FAU.

– Kowacie Reeves stepped up with a pair of late 3-pointers in the win vs. Kennesaw State. Reeves had his strongest showing of the season with 19 points vs. Florida A&M, which included three 3-pointers and three authoritative dunks.

– Riley Kugel made his first career start vs. Florida A&M, marking six straight seasons and 15 of the last 16 in which a freshman started at least one game for UF (every season since 2007-08 except 2016-17).

– Grad point guard Kyle Lofton (Saint Bonaventure), a three-time All-A-10 player who scored 1,613 points in four seasons with the Bonnies, came to Florida via the transfer portal. UF also brings in a trio of transfers who all have three years of eligibility remaining: junior Trey Bonham (VMI), sophomore Alex Fudge (LSU) and sophomore Will Richard (Belmont).

– Golden compiled a 57-36 record over three seasons at San Francisco and led the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and their first at-large selection since 1982.