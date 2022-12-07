Longines International Jockeys Championship: Tom Marquand and

Tom Marquand and Silvestre De Sousa shared the title at this year’s International Jockeys Championship after riding one winner each in Hong Kong.

Britain’s Marquand, who shared a four-way tie for second place at last year’s competition, picked up 12 points with his ride on Winning Dragon in the third leg of four at Happy Valley.

That brought him level with previous winners Vincent Ho and Derek Leung – a late substitute for Mickael Barzalona after a positive Covid test.

But, De Sousa grabbed a share of the spoils as he steered Frankie Lor’s Adios to victory in the final leg. The pair were awarded the title after each also managed a fourth-placed finish.

“To finish joint-top with Silvestre is pretty epic,” said Marquand. “He’s been champion jockey back home, he works so hard and is someone you look up to in the weighing room.

“It’s a huge honour and sometimes you have to pinch yourself that these things are happening.”

De Sousa said: “I never say die and I was just thrilled to win for Frankie because he has supported me here since day one. I thought Adios in the final leg was my best chance and he has come out and proved that.

“I’m just delighted. It’s my second time winning and I finished placed another time. In the last leg I just felt the crowd and although it was a long last half furlong, thank God he got his head down and we gave it everything.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Tom Marquand says he has always looked up to Silvestre De Sousa and is pinching himself after sharing the title at the International Jockeys Championship in Hong Kong.



Australian Jamie Kah picked up 10 points after a third and second-placed effort, while Marquand’s wife Hollie Doyle secured some late points, finishing third on Stormtrouper.

Doyle ended the card with a victory of her own, guiding Spirited Express from last to first in the United Kingdom Handicap, while Ryan Moore came in for the winning ride on Medic Elite in the France Handicap.