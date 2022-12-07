Loose Women star confirms split from husband

Jane Moore, who has been a Loose Women panellist since 1999, shared how she and husband Gary Farrow are separating on Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV talk show. The pair tied the knot in 2002, with Sir Elton John being the best man at their wedding. Jane described Gary as her “best friend” during the heartbreaking update.

The couple’s star-studded wedding included guests such as Barbara Windsor, Jonathan Ross and Frank Skinner.

Jane and Gary live in Richmond with their daughters, Ellie, Lauren and Grace as well as their terrier named Jasper.

This summer, the pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

More to follow…

