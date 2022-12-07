Loose Women stars lead festive World Record attempt





TV stars Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards will lead thousands of festive carol singers looking to smash a Guinness World record for the largest number of carol singers in one venue.

There won’t be a silent night as Coleen, Brenda, football fans and friends of Bolton Wanderers, Bolton Council and the University of Bolton come together to attempt to break the world record. So far the record attempt, which will raise funds for the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust and five other local charities including Bolton Wanderers in the Community, Urban Outreach Bolton, Backup North West, Age UK Bolton and 1point North West, has attracted over 10,000 singers. And after support from Jamal Edwards’ mum Brenda, presenter Vernon Kay, actor Ray Winstone, Premiership star Jesse Lingard and West Ham legend Mark Noble the number taking part is growing every day. Next Monday, December 12, Bolton Wanderers, in partnership with Bolton Council and the University of Bolton, will attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the largest group of carol singers. Taking place at the University of Bolton Stadium, the event must surpass the current record – set in 2014 by Godswill Akpabio Unity Choir in Nigeria of 25,272 singers – by welcoming Bolton Wanderers supporters, Bolton residents and members of the wider region into the stands to make their voices heard, and to potentially make history. The doors will open at 5.30pm and the concert will take place between 7pm and 8pm, hosted by Club Chaplain Phil Mason. Working with ALFA Education Ltd, carols will be led by choirs from local schools and there will also be performances from guest musicians and solo artists including Rosalie Deighton singing a carol accompanied on her guitar. In addition, the full Bolton Wanderers playing squad will be in attendance to lead a carol along with a thousand local primary school children. Entry will be free of charge but in order to help verify numbers, concert goers must register via the club’s e-ticketing site. To register please go to: https://www.eticketing.co. uk/bwfc/EDP/Event/Index/3644.

TV presenter Vernon Kay said: “We are trying to get as many carol singers together as possible at the University of Bolton Stadium on the twelfth of December. Come along, it’s totally free, get involved and let’s put Bolton on the map. Let’s break some records!” With many facing a tough winter ahead, there will be bucket collections on the night for charities working on the ground in Bolton to support those most in need. Funds raised at The Big Bolton Carol Concert will be split equally between Bolton Wanderers in the Community, Urban Outreach Bolton, Backup North West, Age UK Bolton, 1point North West and The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust. Sharon Brittan, Chairman of Bolton Wanderers, said: “Christmas is a special time when families and friends come together – and here at Bolton Wanderers the annual Christmas Carol Service provides a timely opportunity for the Bolton Family to gather as one and celebrate the true meaning of the festive period through the power of music and song.” “With the economic climate increasing worries for many families in our town, we wanted to do something a little bit different this year which will raise much-needed funds for those who need it the most in our community.” “We hope the exciting prospect of breaking a Guinness World Record will inspire both Wanderers supporters and members of our wider community to join us for what is set to be a memorable and magical evening. We will also be announcing a range of special guests over the coming weeks who will join us for this very special community carol concert.”

“Please help us spread the word and make sure our whole town knows about The Big Bolton Carol Concert!” Sue Johnson, Chief Executive of Bolton Council said: “The Big Bolton Carol Concert is a great way of bringing the community together to hopefully set a new world record, while also supporting local causes. ” “Bolton is proud of its support for local charities, and I hope many of you will join us for the concert and to think of others at this time of the year.” Professor George Holmes, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton said, “The University of Bolton Group is delighted to be part of this amazing event especially being jointly hosted with our key strategic partners BWFC and BMBC in the University of Bolton Stadium. We hope that our 12,000 plus students and over 2000 staff will join in this enjoyable charity event.” “The University which is now recognised as one of the top 40 universities in the UK by the latest Guardian League Tables is always striving to put this great town of Bolton on the map and world record breaking attempt which is also for a good cause like this is a great way to celebrate the end of a very successful autumn term where the university itself has enjoyed record levels of student admissions. Let’s sing loud about students and their ongoing success” Bolton Wanderers would like to extend its thanks to Ticketmaster, who have kindly agreed to waive their administration fees for this event.