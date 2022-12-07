Lorraine Kelly issues apology after health woes sparks concern

Lorraine Kelly returned to viewers’ screens today but the veteran broadcaster left viewers distracted as she seemingly appeared to be under the weather. The ITV favourite took to Twitter and reacted to a viewer who addressed the Scottish-born presenter’s “coughing fit” live on-air.

During Wednesday’s episode, the 63-year-old left fans worried as she was unable to stop coughing during one segment of the programme.

Twitter user, Luke remarked: “Haven’t heard this much coughing on a TV show since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Grab a hot toddy @reallorraine!”

The presenter took the opportunity to respond, as she shared the message with her 727,000 followers, but remained muted on her health woes.

Lorraine penned: “Sorry!”

READ MORE: Kirstie Allsopp slams Harry and Meghan amid dig at ‘tiny tears’ Piers