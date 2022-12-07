Lorraine Kelly issues apology after health woes sparks concern

Lorraine Kelly returned to viewers’ screens today but the veteran broadcaster left viewers distracted as she seemingly appeared to be under the weather. The ITV favourite took to Twitter and reacted to a viewer who addressed the Scottish-born presenter’s “coughing fit” live on-air.
During Wednesday’s episode, the 63-year-old left fans worried as she was unable to stop coughing during one segment of the programme.
Twitter user, Luke remarked: “Haven’t heard this much coughing on a TV show since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Grab a hot toddy @reallorraine!”
The presenter took the opportunity to respond, as she shared the message with her 727,000 followers, but remained muted on her health woes.
Lorraine penned: “Sorry!”
Social media users flocked to comment on the post as they also shared their concern.
Luke commented: “Ah, don’t apologise, just get well! Good to see some TV folk still go to work with a bit of lurgy.”
Jane agreed: “Get well soon Lorraine, also still snuffling here.”
“Hope you’re ok @reallorraine and don’t come down with something too nasty. Get well soon,” tweeted Bev.
“It was a nasty one and I had to take a week off work which was a real shock to the system, but it would have been a whole lot worse if I hadn’t had both vaccines and the booster jab. I’m better now but still feeling a bit washed out and I get tired easily.”
Last month, Lorraine wowed fans as she showed off her incredible figure after she lost an incredible 1.5 stone – dropping down two dress sizes.
She showed off the results of her hard work as she posed in a figure-hugging pink dress on her Instagram where she looked sensational.
The TV presenter posed up a storm in the stylish number which she teamed with matching shoes, as well as sharing a pre-weight loss before snap as she ate pizza.
She penned in the caption: “Wow I can’t believe both pictures are me!! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and the best part of all, I’m finding it easy to keep it off – all thanks to @ww.uk.
“The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I’m doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!).
“I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community. Click the link in my story to join me and feel happier and healthier.”
Lorraine airs weekdays on ITV at 9am.
