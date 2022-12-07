Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between

Kelsey Asbille sat down with Taste of Country to talk about her experiences from behind the scenes of “Yellowstone,” and the actor was quick to point out that her on-screen husband Luke Grimes is a laugh riot between takes on the neo-Western series.

“They should do a reel, honestly. There is a lot of laughter that you would not expect, especially with Luke,” Asbille said. “Luke can get the whole crew laughing very easily. So yeah, I would say a lot of our outtakes, we have fun, despite the circumstances.” Considering how many scenes Asbille and Grimes have together in “Yellowstone,” it’s no surprise to hear that the two have become friends. However, it sounds like Grimes’ charisma and sense of humor have helped ingratiate him to other members of the cast and crew as well.

The storytelling on “Yellowstone” can sometimes can really heavy, so it’s surely a relief for the actors on the series to be able to have a bit of fun between takes. “It’s a really fun group, and we just really like spending time with each other,” Asbille went on. The actor also extrapolated on what it was like shooting the show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were kind of in a bubble,” she said. “We were one of the first shows to start production during the pandemic, so really, all we could see was each other.” Well, being that this was the case, it’s a good thing that the cast seems to get along so well with one another.