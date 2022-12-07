Maitri Captial Introducing Web3 FCA Regulated Hedge Fund

Global adoption of cryptocurrency is underway, and Maitri Capital are aiming to lead the investment charge

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – Maitri Capital, is a pioneering web3 FCA regulated hedge fund and an investment entry point into the most promising projects the blockchain space has to offer.

There are several challenges and barriers in the space to navigate for investors.

Firstly, the late arrival of asset managers to the crypto markets and the technical and infrastructure barriers they are faced with when they arrive.

Then of course, the unconventional communication channels broadly employed in Web3, such as Telegram, Discord and Reddit preferred over more mainstream platforms.

Finally, despite the growth of the crypto and blockchain space, there is still somewhat of a lack of understanding among regular fund managers, and this itself becomes a further barrier to investing into the space.

Maitri seeks and empowers the most promising projects in Web3, enabling the growth, development, and success of blockchain entrepreneurs, building towards a decentralized future.

The Maitri Approach

The strategy begins with an institutional level due diligence, leaving no stone unturned to ensure they identify those projects with the greatest chance of succeeding through; deep diving into the founders and team, technical architecture, infrastructure, and the solutions they offer. Alongside this detailed project assessment, there is analysis of market sentiment and current trends within the niche of each project to ensure any partnership would represent an optimal growth opportunity.

They invest into a diverse selection of asset classes, spanning locked and unlocked tokens, equity, staking programmes, liquid tokens, and decentralised finance. Further diversifying across a variety of sectors within the blockchain space including DeFi, Metaverse, collateralised lending, security protocols and much more.

This effectively dual-layer diversification strategy, coupled with the highest levels of due diligence highlighted above, ensures their investment portfolio is built of a broad selection of multiple asset classes from the finest projects across the blockchain space.

Story continues

In addition to the points Maitri have identified several key areas as the foundations through which they plan to execute their strategy, resulting in the consistent returns regardless of market conditions.

Technical Talent

Leadership and Experience

Value Add Investing

High-Calibre Deal Flow and Pipeline

Expansive Network

Solid Infrastructure and Processes

Dynamic Investment Allocation

To summarize, Maitri Capital takes the hard work, research, and risk-assessment out of the way of the investor, with their extensive expertise and knowledge to unearth the best and brightest projects in every sector of the blockchain space.

This knowledge, combined with their group partners Liberty Gaming – a web3 GameFi and MetaVerse as a Service (MaaS) Ecosystem backed by Tier-1 funds like Animoca Brands, and SkyLaunch, a multi-chain IDO platform, backed by Jump Capital, a Tier-1 Market Maker and VC, come together to ensure a consistent pipeline of opportunities to assist in the growth and development of the future of web3.

About Maitri

Maitri was formed in 2021 by an experienced management team, each with nearly 20 years of investment experience in multiple areas, from institutional investment management through to the latest cutting-edge blockchain technology and crypto.

The joint experiences of the team enable Maitri to maintain the dynamic heart of crypto and blockchain investments whilst underpinning this with extensive knowledge of institutional risk management, compliance, and oversight. This is augmented by crypto subject matter experts to provide holistic coverage of a rapidly evolving space.

Media Contact:

Maitri Capital

Email: info@maitri.capital

Contact: Ollie Mills

Website

Medium

LinkedIn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147084