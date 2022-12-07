Man Utd duo seal own fate after going through motions against





The writing is seemingly on the wall for both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams at Manchester United after the two full-backs went through the motions on their return to action against Cadiz. The Red Devils have endured nearly one month away from the field following the mid-season break for the World Cup which came after young star Alejandro Garnacho sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win at Fulham in the Premier League on November 13.

But head coach Erik ten Hag is keen to rebuild some sharpness ahead of the Carabao Cup tie with Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21 following the lengthy lay-off as he took the opportunity to cast an eye over some of the club’s fringe and younger players. United’s depleted squad meant there were starts for Wan-Bissaka and Williams in south western Spain but the pair’s lack of rhythm was telling as they played their part in a disastrous start to the match. Cadiz were ahead after just eight minutes when Carlos Garcia-Die Sanchez found the net when Williams gave away an unnecessary free-kick. It was then 2-0 just six minutes later when Wan-Bisssaka struggled to stop a cross down the right flank before Anthony Lozano was on hand to grab a second goal for the hosts. READ MORE: World Cup reporters gasp as Brazil press officer cruelly throws cat in press conference

The right-back was evidently off the pace and that is somewhat understandable given he has been forced to watch Diogo Dalot shine from the sidelines this season. However, if he wants to remain at United, this should have been the perfect opportunity for Wan-Bissaka to force his way back into Ten Hag’s plans but instead, it could push him closer to the exit door. He did catch the eye to an extent shortly after the two early Cadiz goals when he flicked the ball smartly and made a bursting run that later saw him bizarrely fire a 35-yard ball all the way back to Teden Mengi at the heart of defence. Thankfully for Ten Hag, United responded well as Anthony Martial pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with a panenka. Youngster Kobbie Mainoo would later pull them level in the second half. Cadiz would later go on to win the match 4-2. Time is now running out for Wan-Bissaka to prove his worth under Ten Hag, who does not seem to rate the £50million 2019 summer signing from Crystal Palace. DON’T MISS

Man Utd ‘targeting £65m double transfer deal in January’ for Erik ten Hag

Man Utd’s £22m transfer target breaks down in tears after suffering World Cup injury

Man Utd told price to seal Cody Gakpo transfer after ‘reopening talks’ for PSV sensation

The Eagles and West Ham made late approaches for him in the summer transfer window but United were not prepared to do business given they would have been left with little time to find a replacement. United have reportedly been discussing internally whether they should sign another right-back when the market reopens in January. Both Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong are thought to be appreciated by the Old Trafford hierarchy. Meanwhile, Dalot is expected to extend his United contract following his fine form for both club and country.

The 23-year-old was picked to start ahead of Joao Cancelo in Portugal’s 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday night. Williams spent last season on loan at Norwich City where he made 26 Premier League appearances under Daniel Farke and Dean Smith. The versatile full-back was in line for another loan move this summer before picking up an injury. He has not featured for United since 2020. United are expected to be active once again in the January window and a productive summer of spending has seen the likes of Williams fall even further down the pecking order.