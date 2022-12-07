Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, And S.S. Rajamouli Pick Their

Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, and S.S. Rajamouli were part of a poll that tried to pin down the best movies, and here are their picks.

A recent survey picked the brains of some of cinema’s most accomplished directors from different backgrounds and cultures, such as Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, and S.S. Rajamouli, to find out what films made their greatest of all time list, and there are tons of surprises.





Scorsese’s movie opinions have always commanded the respect of his peers, which is why his initial criticisms of Marvel films sparked such controversy, with the topic still staying relevant to this day. Even though Quentin Tarantino recently backed Scorsese, this time around it’s what the Italian American director likes that’s currently generating debate, as his picks pretty much leave out anything made in the past 50 years.

The poll conducted by the British Magazine Sight and Sound compiles the thoughts of 480 filmmakers from all over the world. Names like Barry Jenkins, Gaspar Noé, and Mia Hansen-Løve join the aforementioned greats to compose a list that sees consensus agree on The Godfather, Citizen Kane, and 2001: A Space Odyssey to fill the podium from third to first. However, perhaps it is more interesting to see each director’s particular opinion on the matter, with Scorsese picking old classics like 8 ½, Ikiru, Vertigo, and Salvatore Giuliano. On the other hand, RRR director Rajamouli adds some spice to his list, including the one and only Kung-Fu Panda along with two Mel Gibson films (Braveheart and Apocalypto) and Django Unchained.

Bong’s picks certainly see those Asian influences shine with films like The Housemaid, Vengeance is Mine, A City of Sadness, and Cure. He also added more contemporary masterpieces such as David Fincher’s Zodiac and Mad Max: Fury Road. Meanwhile, Sight and Sound’s bigger poll, which consists of critics, academics, programmers, and curators, places the director’s number 5, the Belgian film Jeanne Dielman, at the top spot. The film is a cult-classic slice-of-life movie that follows a mother who doubles as a sex worker to support her son, whereas Hong Kong classic starring Tony Leung In The Mood For Love takes the fifth spot.

Both the full list of directors’ picks and the open poll can be found at the British Film Institute’s site, and although many people online found these choices to be rather pretentious in some cases, either top 100 sure makes for a fantastic watchlist that most cinema lovers would love to keep in hand due to how diverse the choices are.

Source: British Film Institute