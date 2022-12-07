Meghan and Harry speak of ‘path’ chosen as they receive award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex praised the memory of Robert F. Kennedy as they attended the Ripple of Hope Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday evening.

Prince Harry said: “Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.'”

His wife chimed in to say: “He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

Harry followed up, adding: “And as we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities.

“We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.”