Meghan and Harry swamped by supporters at Ripple of Hope Awards gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were swamped by supporters outside the Ripple of Hope Awards gala in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited an SUV as they approached the venue. The couple touched down in the Big Apple on a private jet yesterday, the Mirror has claimed.
After leaving the SUV, Harry can be seen holding an umbrella as Meghan clutches her purse.
In one clip, which was uploaded to Twitter by ITV journalist Fred Dimbleby, supporters are seen raising their mobile phones to catch a glimpse of the couple.
A lone heckler also shouted: “What do you think about destroying the Royal Family.”
However, supporters of the Sussexes appeared to drown out the heckler as they cheered the couple into the venue.
Responding to the footage, ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship wrote: “Much interest in Harry and Meghan turning up at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York?
“I’d say yes based on this video from our producer Fred Dimbleby at the scene.”
Fans on social media also welcomed the Duke and Duchess as they arrived at the event.
Social media users were particularly stunned by Meghan’s off-the-shoulder white dress.
The Ripple of Hope event, which will be hosted by ex-POTUS John Kennedy’s niece Kerry, will honour individuals for their charitable efforts.
It was organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation and will be overseen by Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin.
The gala will also honour Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice and human rights”.
