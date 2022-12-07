Meghan and Harry’s award leaves Piers Morgan baffled ‘Bulls**t’

Piers Morgan, 57, has hit out on social media as he called into question Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry’s latest achievement where the duo were honoured. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in New York earlier on Tuesday to receive in person the Ripple of Hope gong, distributed by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation (RFKHR).

Last month, the RFKHR’s president – and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy – Kerry Kennedy hailed the Sussexes for showing “moral courage” by taking a stance against the “structural racism” they saw in the Firm, despite knowing that by doing so, they “would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it”.

Harry and Meghan made allegations of racism and neglect within The Firm during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Piers has since fumed at the couple’s prestigious honour and also called into question Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin’s, attendance.

Alec, who accidentally shot and killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, last year, attended the star-studded event with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38.

