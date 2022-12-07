Meghan ‘didn’t get a house in Montecito’ for wearing a ‘skimpy dress’





Meghan Markle has been slammed for complaining even though she and Prince Harry have “had everything handed to them, said a host of The Fifth Column podcast Michael Moynihan. “[The Sussexes are] recasting everything as this oppression narrative, of these two people who have things handed to them – she didn’t get this stuff because she was opening suitcases on [Deal or No Deal],” Moynihan fumed.

The host of The Fifth Column laid into the couple on TV presenter Megyn Kelly’s program, The Meghan Kelly Show. He added: “It’s like: you have a $40 million dollar house in Montecito because you the thing in a skimpy dress, yeah I don’t that happened. So where is all this money coming from? “You can’t have it both ways, pick one. And you have picked one, stop complaining.” The comments came as the panellists discussed the new Netflix series by the Sussexes set to drop tomorrow: Harry & Meghan.

The couple has released two trailers for the show. A trailer for the Netflix show released last week features a montage of images of the couple. Harry, in a voiceover, says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan adds at the end of the clip: “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” In the second teaser, released Monday, the Duke says: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened?” READ MORE: Senator Ted Cruz’s family ‘ok’ after 14-year-old rushed to hospital

From the trailer, it appears the couple will take aim at the royal family as well as the media. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories,” Harry says over footage which appears to show the media photographing royals. He adds: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself…No one knows the full truth, we know the full truth.” The first three episodes of the six part series are set to premiere Thursday, December 8. The next three episodes will be released on December 15.