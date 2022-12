Meghan’s makeup was completely flawless, with a touch of bronzer and highlight in all the right places to accentuate her cheekbones.

She also wore a delicate shimmer of light pink lipstick and a dark smokey eye.

She wore her hair in a sleek, slicked back bun, complete with a central middle parting.

Markle fans were astonished by the Duchess’ latest look, with Instagram user @tybstagram stating it “could be one of my favourite looks of all time”.