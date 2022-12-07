Meghan Markle and Prince Harry praised by Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their handling of the media. Speaking to the Independent at the Ripple of Hope charity event in Manhattan, Mr Baldwin said he was “shocked” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the bash.
The actor said that despite “certain difficulties” the Sussexes had handled the press well.
He said: “I was kind of shocked for them to come here and do this.
“To handle difficult circumstances in the press without having too much difficulty.
“There’s always going to be certain difficulties.
This is an honour given to what the organisation calls “exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”
They were joined on red carpet by Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of the late Bobby Kennedy.
The Sussexes arrived in New York on Monday with a private jet and stayed at the lux Carlyle hotel in Midtown, according to The New York Post.
