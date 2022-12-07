Meghan Markle and Prince Harry praised by Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their handling of the media. Speaking to the Independent at the Ripple of Hope charity event in Manhattan, Mr Baldwin said he was “shocked” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the bash.

The actor said that despite “certain difficulties” the Sussexes had handled the press well.

He said: “I was kind of shocked for them to come here and do this.

“To handle difficult circumstances in the press without having too much difficulty.

“There’s always going to be certain difficulties.