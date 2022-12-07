Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vow to sweep down ‘walls of oppression’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have vowed to sweep down “walls of oppression” at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event as they received an award for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.

The couple were honoured at the event, which was organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights group, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and ex-NBA legend Bill Russell.

Kerry Kennedy, the niece of the former POTUS John Kennedy, handed the Sussexes their award and praised them for “showing up”.

According to Page Six, Meghan said: “The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope.

“It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit.

