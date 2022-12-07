Meghan Markle turned down late Queen’s offer for help, author says





Queen Elizabeth II offered to be a mentor to Meghan Markle in a bid to help her integrate succssfully in royal life. But the Duchess of Sussex reportedly declined her help, saying she “wasn’t interested”, according to a royal commentator. He said that although her Majesty The Queen insisted, Meghan turned down the offer.

Royal author Gyles Brandreth made the revelations on Palace Confidential, saying: “The Queen wanted Meghan to make a success of the marriage and of her new role, and indeed did everything that she could to encourage that.” According to Mr Brandreth, the late monarch said Sophie, Countess of Wessex, would be the perfect mentor for the Duchess. But Meghan did not seem interested as she had Harry to support her. Mr Brandreth said: “I think she suggested to her that Sophie Wessex, who certainly was a favourite with her, and had been through it because she had married into the royal family, and married Prince Edward, might help her, be a sort of mentor. I don’t think Meghan was interested in that. She felt she had Harry, she didn’t need to be offered a mentor… The Queen was very keen at first.”

Only two years after her royal wedding with Harry in 2018, Meghan stepped down from her duties and flew back to America in 2020 to settle down in California with the Duke of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure is believed to have caused the sorrow of the Queen who recognised the “challenges hey have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life”. In another sign of the Queen’s love for Meghan, Her Majesty said she was “particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family”, adding: “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” Her short-lived stay in the Royal Family and the reasons for leaving the Royal Family are poised to feature in the couple’s new Netflix series. READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘mirrors’ Meghan now ‘all eyes on them’ – expert claims

Netflix has announced the show will provide a “vulnerable look ” into the high-profile relationship, including the couple’s decision to step down as working royals. The series was produced by Liz Garbus, the Oscar-nominated director, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under heated fire for misleading clips of the Netflix trailers, as some of them were truncated and others suggested intrusion privacy. A picture of paparazzis appears in the first trailer, just before a clip of Harry saying he “had to do everything I could to protect my family”. According to the picture agency Alamy, the photograph was taken on 7 July 2011 – the date of the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. DON’T MISS:

