Meghan Markle’s wears £85K ring owned by Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night. The Duchess donned a bespoke white Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder gown for her New York outing, and she accessorised with symbolic jewellery.

Meghan wore a pair of dangling earrings, but it was the blue sparkler on her finger that caught everyone’s attention.

Meghan was wearing an aquamarine ring which famously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Maxwell Stone of UK retailer Steven Stone commented: “The striking aquamarine emerald-cut cocktail ring features an aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds – the eye-catching aquamarine was given to Princess Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, and created into a ring by Asprey in 1996.

“Aquamarine is one of the most visually beautiful gemstones. With an enchanting pale blue colour, the ring was a perfect addition to Meghan’s Ripple of Hope Gala outfit and carries a great deal of sentiment with it.

