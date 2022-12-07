Meghan told not to don ‘extravagant’ tiara in Fiji

In October 2018, Meghan joined her new husband, Prince Harry, on a tour of the islands of the Pacific, including Fiji. For her first ever state dinner as Duchess of Sussex, Meghan had planned to wear a lavish tiara. However, Prince Charles advised her against it. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at the time, was not privy to the same treatment.

For a state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, on October 23, 2018, the Duchess of Sussex had hoped to borrow a festooned tiara from the Royal Collection.

But Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time, told her not to, it was claimed. The royal said such a lavish accessory would be seen as “reminiscent of a bygone era” and thus inappropriate for an event in Fiji.

Charles had also said it would be too “extravagant”, according to a source.

The source told the Mail on Sunday at the time: “Meghan did not understand all of this because she was new to the role and so Prince Charles told her that it would not be appropriate.

