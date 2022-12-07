Messi faces ban as furious politician submits motion in World Cup

Lionel Messi could sensationally be banned from Mexico as the row over him allegedly kicking a Mexican shirt rumbles on. A politician has called on the parliament to declare the iconic forward ‘persona-non-grata’, effectively barring Messi from ever entering the country.

Maria Clemente Garcia Moreno, an influential campaigner, has tabled a motion for the official condemnation of the Argentina captain. Mexicans raged after Messi appeared to kick away a Mexico shirt after Argentina beat the nation in their final World Cup group stage clash and subsequently knocked them out of the tournament.

The document states: “The Chamber of Deputies of the Honorable Congress of the Union respectfully urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue the corresponding Declaration in order to declare persona non grata within of the territory of the United Mexican States to the citizen of Argentine and Spanish nationality, Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini, due to his manifest contempt and lack of respect towards Mexico during the World Cup of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Saturday, November 26, 2022.”

